Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $274,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

ARCC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 18,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

