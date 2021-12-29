Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,963 shares of company stock valued at $341,966,906. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.86. 141,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,958,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.81. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.