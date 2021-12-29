Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Cyren shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 561,347 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cyren during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Cyren by 61.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyren during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

