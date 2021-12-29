D. Scott Neal Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 68,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,613,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,487,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.21. 18,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,358. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $75.18.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

