Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 26,282 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $38,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 189,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 149,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

