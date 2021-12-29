Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 60,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107,050 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $17,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,215,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,167,000 after purchasing an additional 158,751 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 586,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 493,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $334,225.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

