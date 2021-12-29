Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

Shares of GS stock opened at $388.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.50 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

