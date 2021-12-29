Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $43.57 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,425 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 26,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $323.99 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.15. The company has a market capitalization of $231.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

