Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,817 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 29,591 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $68,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $1,343,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Adobe by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Adobe by 1,528.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 129.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

ADBE opened at $571.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $637.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.13. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

