Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,450 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $323.72 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.53 and a 200-day moving average of $304.15. The firm has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

