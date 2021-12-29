DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $4,263,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

