Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 105107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$16.87 million and a PE ratio of -4.07.

About Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

