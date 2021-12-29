Delhi Bank Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:DWNX)

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Delhi Bank stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. Delhi Bank has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $19.00.
Delhi Bank Company Profile
