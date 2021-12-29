Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 2,150 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 551.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $367.80 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.08 and a 200-day moving average of $330.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

