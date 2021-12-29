Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $166.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,233. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

