Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.80. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $448.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

