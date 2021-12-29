Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $473,000 Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 157.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 618.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

NYSE:HFC opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.67. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.