Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 4,475 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 193.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NetApp were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 30.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

