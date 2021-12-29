Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534,023 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $670,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.07.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.