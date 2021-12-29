Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,253,604 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,140,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253,604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.59% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $777,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

BMY opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

