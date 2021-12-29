Deutsche Bank AG Sells 180,111 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,709,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,111 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $562,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

