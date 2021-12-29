Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives $164.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DBOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
DBOEY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.60. 64,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,119. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $17.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
