Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives $164.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

DBOEY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.60. 64,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,119. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $17.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 27.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

