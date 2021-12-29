Dfyn Network Market Capitalization Tops $15.80 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $15.80 million and $1.11 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.85 or 0.07867604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,909.75 or 1.00359421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00073638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051668 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 71,001,853 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

