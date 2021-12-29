DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Price Up 2.8%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.38 and last traded at $110.36. Approximately 32,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,995,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.39.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

