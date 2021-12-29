DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Price Up 2.8%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.38 and last traded at $110.36. Approximately 32,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,995,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.39.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

