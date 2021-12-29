Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. 120,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,867,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.