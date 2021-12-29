Dimecoin (DIME) Price Reaches $0.0000

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $128.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00174123 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 89.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.