Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Trimmed by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $24,153,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,160,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,764,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,127,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

