Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.61

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and traded as low as $48.06. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 1,486,756 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 2,357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000.

