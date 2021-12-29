DomRaider Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 99.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. DomRaider has a market cap of $561,635.00 and $1,033.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00041650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006914 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DomRaider (DRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

