Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 151,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.02% and a negative net margin of 2,433.93%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.