Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $620,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.15.

NYSE ROP opened at $492.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.42 and a 200-day moving average of $475.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.