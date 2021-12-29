Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 859 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,649,000 after purchasing an additional 197,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.51 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $110.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.