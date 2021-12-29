Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Dr. Martens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

