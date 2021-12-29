Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$75.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

