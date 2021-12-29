DRIFE (DRF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $164,130.00

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, DRIFE has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One DRIFE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. DRIFE has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $164,130.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DRIFE Coin Profile

DRIFE is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,453,097 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

