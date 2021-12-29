Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 5,815.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,903,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,293 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after buying an additional 1,450,954 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after buying an additional 663,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

