Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

