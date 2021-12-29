Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,580 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after acquiring an additional 401,629 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 554,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

