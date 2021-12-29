Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $65,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMRK shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $420.31 million, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.30.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.