Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 16,927 WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WESCO International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth $5,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth $4,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 266.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth $2,267,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

WCC opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.49 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

