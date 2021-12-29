Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.24 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 180.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Shares of FR stock opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

