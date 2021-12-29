Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UI opened at $310.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.34. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.11 and a 52 week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

