Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Up 5.6%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 5,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 333,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 92,850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

