Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.99

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.99 and traded as low as $24.60. Eastern shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 4,216 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $155.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

In other news, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 44,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 326,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

