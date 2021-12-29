EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $243.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.80.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $224.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.07. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $224.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 214,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,807,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $203,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $364,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 275,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.