Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.19

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and traded as low as $4.80. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,964,926 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 41.32% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 506.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,710,000. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

