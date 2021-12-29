Eden (EDN) One Day Volume Tops $7,181.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Eden has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market cap of $1.86 million and $7,181.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00041831 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006898 BTC.

About Eden

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

