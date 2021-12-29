Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Announces Earnings Results

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of EDSA stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.59. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDSA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

