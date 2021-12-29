Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $16.03

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $16.53. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 211 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77.
In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $181,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $255,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,115 shares of company stock worth $1,201,406.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $226,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 922.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 511,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $607,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
