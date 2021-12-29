Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $16.03

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $16.53. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 211 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $181,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $255,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,115 shares of company stock worth $1,201,406.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $226,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 922.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 511,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $607,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.